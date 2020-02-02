Smith works toward state tourney berth

After a second consecutive year in which Episcopal Collegiate was left on the outside looking in of the Class 3A state playoffs, Che Smith worked on a number of things to ensure his team is in a different spot during his senior season.

So far, so good for Smith and the Wildcats, who are in the middle of a playoff push.

Smith at a glance SCHOOL Episcopal Collegiate CLASS Senior POSITION Guard HEIGHT 5-11 NOTEWORTHY Averages 21 points and 6 rebounds per game. … Was an all-state pick during both his sophomore and junior seasons. … Has scored 25 points or more 8 times, including 34 points vs. Brinkley in the season opener and 30 — including the eventual game-winning basket — vs. Baptist Prep on Jan. 24. … Pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds and knocked down the game-clinching free throws in a 52-49 victory over Mayflower on Jan. 17.

"He put in so much effort over the summer just to improve on every aspect of his game," Episcopal Collegiate Coach Brandon Friedel said. "The physical aspect, the mental aspect, the emotional aspect, just whatever it took, he was willing to do that. He plays the game at a different level now, and that's just a testament to all the hard work that Che's put in.

"But he'll be the first to tell you that he's not done."

Smith's work isn't done because the Wildcats haven't clinched a spot in the postseason yet. They'll get a chance to do that later this month, but he has breathed life into a team that Friedel said grows more confident each game.

Episcopal Collegiate (14-9, 7-3), which has surpassed its win total from each of the past two seasons, had reeled off victories in five consecutive games before suffering a 61-44 loss at Glen Rose on Friday. The Wildcats are tied with Mayflower for third place in the 3A-5 and sit a game behind Baptist Prep and Central Arkansas Christian for first.

Episcopal Collegiate split both of its meetings with Glen Rose and Baptist Prep, and lost at CAC 42-38 in overtime on Jan. 10. The Wildcats will host the Mustangs on Tuesday and travel to Mayflower on Feb. 11.

The Wildcats haven't advanced to the state tournament since 2017 when they beat Tuckerman to win their third Class 3A state championship in four years. Smith was a ninth-grader on that team and saw spot duty.

Since then, Episcopal Collegiate has been knocked out in the opening round of regionals the past two years. So the 5-11, 160-pounder responded by honing in on the things he believed would make the Wildcats better, starting with himself.

"More body strength was a big focal point for me, especially my upper body," said Smith, who's averaging 21 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game. "I wanted to be able to absorb contact better, and I think I've gotten a lot stronger. I also worked a lot on trying to be more explosive.

"There's always room to get better at everything, and I wanted to do as much as I could to be better than I was."

Friedel said Smith also made shooting a priority.

"He has worked so hard on his pull-up jumper, and that's huge because he's not super tall," Friedel said. "He's able to stop on a dime and knock it down. A lot of people don't even teach that pull-up anymore, but we do, and he's gotten so much better at it."

But leadership is where Smith has shined, Friedel said.

"I can diagnose plays and see things better, and that helps because I'm more of a vocal leader now," Smith said. "Last year, I was a leader, but this year, I'm trying to get everybody else to see the game somewhat how I see the game. I want everyone to realize that there's more ways to win than just by doing it on offense.

"As a leader, I try to keep my teammates involved and energized, and one way to do that is on the defensive end."

Smith's defensive philosophy has hit home with his teammates because the Wildcats have given up 49 points or less 10 times this season.

"Last year, we were pretty good on both ends of the floor, but we were more worried about the offensive aspect of the game," he said. "In our minds, offense would win us games. But now, we realize that getting stops on defense can create buckets on offense.

"We don't always have to rely on just playing in the half-court or slowing up the game. Now, we're more prone to getting steals and using our athleticism to get up and down the floor. We're more eager to get after it on defense."

Both Friedel and Smith hope Friday' night's game against Glen Rose was an abberation. The 61 points scored by the Beavers were the tied for the most given up by the Wildcats since Malvern scored 68 on Dec. 10. A victory over Glen Rose would have created a three-way tie for the top spot in the conference, but there is a lot of basketball left to be played.

Friedel said an engaged Smith gives them as good of a chance as any to end their state tournament drought.

"He does it all for us," he said. "He doesn't wow you with any crazy athletic plays or anything like that. But his basketball IQ, his positive attitude, his overall ability to get us going ... he's unreal.

"He doesn't let things like bad calls affect him. He just goes out and plays ball. Some college team is going to luck out in the future when they get him."

Sports on 02/02/2020