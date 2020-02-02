State Division I college basketball roundups

SUN BELT WOMEN

UALR 59,LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 44

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (9-11, 7-2 Sun Belt) hit its first 10 shots on Saturday, shot nearly 92% from the floor in the first quarter and had three players with 10 or more points in a victory over Louisiana-Lafayette (13-7, 6-3) at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La.

The Trojans hit 11 of 12 shots (91.7%) from the floor in the first quarter to take a 25-16 lead. UALR cooled to 3-of-12 shooting (25%) in the second quarter but held a 35-26 halftime lead.

Alayzha Knapp hit all six of her first-quarter shots on her way to a career-high 21 points to lead the Trojans. Teal Battle added 12 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

ARKANSAS STATE 54,

LOUISIANA-MONROE 53

Jireh Washington hit one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to give Arkansas State (9-11, 6-3) a victory over Louisiana-Monroe (3-17, 1-8) at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La.

Three players had 10 or more points for the Red Wolves, led by Peyton Martin, who had 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Morgan Wallace had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals, while Jada Ford chipped in with 10 points off the bench. Washington finished with 9 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals.

Louisiana-Monroe's Gara Beth Self led all players with 17 points.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 51,

NORTHWESTERN (LA.) ST. 44

The University of Central Arkansas shot 39.1% from the floor Saturday in a victory over Northwestern (La.) State at Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, La.

Alana Canady scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor to lead UCA (9-11, 5-6 Southland)

Central Arkansas outrebounded Northwestern 39-32 and outscored the Demons 22-20 in the lane. The Sugar Bears also scored 10 second-chance points, 9 fast-break points, and scored 14 points off of 19 Northwestern turnovers.

SWAC WOMEN

ARK.-PINE BLUFF 84,

GRAMBLING STATE 79

The Golden Lions built a 37-27 halftime and withstood a third-quarter challenge from the Tigers to earn a Southwestern Athletic Conference victory over the Tigers at H.O Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

The Tigers outscored the Golden Lions 34-18 in the third quarter to take a 61-55 lead, but UAPB (4-14, 3-5) responded by outscoring Grambling 29-18 in the final quarter. Sha'Kendra Tilley hit a layup with 4:59 left to tie the game at 67-67, then went 1-for-2 on two separate trips to the free-throw line, giving UAPB the lead for good at 69-67 with 4:09 remaining. Grambling got as close at 81-79 after Alexus Holt hit two free throws with 16 seconds left, but free throws by Kyeonia Harris and Trasity Totten helped the home team complete the victory.

Noe'll Taylor led the Golden Lions with 20 points, while Jayla Atmore poured in 19 and Tyler Pyburn added 16. Justice Coleman scored a game-high 27 points in the loss for the Tigers (2-17, 1-7).

SOUTHLAND MEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79,

NORTHWESTERN (LA.) ST. 71

Eddie Kayouloud scored 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lead four University of Central Arkansas players with 10 or more points in a victory over Northwestern (La.) State at Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, La.

The Bears (7-15, 6-5) trailed 43-27 at halftime after 10-of-35 shooting (28.6%) from the floor, including 2-of-11 shooting from the three-point line. The Demons went 17-of-30 shooting (56.7%) from the floor in the first half, including 7 of 11 from the three-point line. The roles reversed in the second half, with UCA hitting 16 of 36 shots (44.4%) and Northwestern State hitting 10 of 30 shots (33.3%).

Rylan Bergersen had 15 points for UCA, while Deandre Jones added 13 and SK Shittu chipped in with 12. Chudier Bile and Trenton Massner led Northwestern with 19 points each, while Nikos Chougkaz added 11 and Jairus Roberson 10.

SWAC MEN

GRAMBLING STATE 49,ARK.-PINE BLUFF 47

Travon Bunch's layup with 1:38 left tied the game at 47-47, then Grambling State got one free throw each from Terreon Randolph and Ivy Smith to come away with a victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Saturday in Pine Bluff.

UAPB shot 34.7% (17 of 49) from the floor, including 7-of-20 shooting from the three-point line, and went 6 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Marcus Wallace led UAPB (3-17, 2-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) with 14 points, while Terrance Banyard added 12. Bunch scored 13 points to lead Grambling State (10-11, 4-4).

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 02/02/2020