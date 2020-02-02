FOOTBALL

Wynne OT commits to Hogs

Wynne junior offensive tackle Terry Wells orally committed to the University of Arkansas during his unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Wells, 6-4, 280 pounds, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Kansas, Arkansas State and Southern Mississippi while drawing interest from TCU, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, Memphis and others.

"Being a part of the Arkansas Razorbacks truly fits me," Wells said. "I love the coaching staff, the community and the University of Arkansas has a lot to offer. Most importantly, it's home and that's where my heart led me to be."

He was named the outstanding offensive lineman at the prestigious U.S. Army All-American National Combine in January. Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis were thrilled with his pledge.

"They were very excited," Wells said. "They were proud to have me and that I was family."

Wells becomes the Razorbacks' first 2021 commitment. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Harding falls in 2OTs

East Central (Okla.) used a 10-0 run over nearly 31/2 minutes in double overtime to come away with a 103-94 Great American Conference victory over Harding on Saturday at the Kerr Activities Center in Ada, Okla.

Romio Harvey scored 37 points on 13-of-36 shooting, including 6 of 13 from the three-point line, to lead four Harding (7-13, 2-12) players with 10 or more points. Davis Morgan had 15 points, Collier Blackburn 14 and Tyler Hutchieson 10. Camron Talley scored 33 points to lead the Tigers (15-5, 9-5).

In other men's games involving state NCAA Division II teams on Saturday, Marcus Gilbert scored 19 points to lead four University of Arkansas at Monticello (12-9, 6-8) players with 10 or more points in an 85-84 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State (10-10, 6-8) in Weatherford, Okla. ... R.J. Glasper scored 18 points and Ke'Lyn Adams added 15 for Arkansas Tech (11-9, 7-7) in a 100-68 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State (17-4, 11-3) in Durant, Okla. ... Chris Parker scored a game-high 22 points, while Raekwon Rogers added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Henderson (14-6, 9-5) in a 78-77 loss to Oklahoma Baptist (13-7, 8-6) in Shawnee, Okla. Rashad Lewis' fade away jumper at the buzzer gave the Bison the victory. ... Kendarious Smith led Ouachita Baptist (7-11, 5-9) with 11 points in a 70-47 loss to Southern Nazarene (16-6, 10-4) in Bethany, Okla. ... Devante Brooks scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting for Southern Arkansas (10-10, 7-7) in a 75-68 loss to Northwestern Oklahoma State (7-13, 4-10) in Alva, Okla. ...Brian Halums scored a game-high 30 points, while Matthew Wilson poured in 21 and Evan Anderson chipped in with 12 for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (9-11, 5-9 Lone Star Conference) in a 78-52 victory over Oklahoma Christian (7-11, 6-8) at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hot start leads HSU to victory

Henderson State (14-6, 9-5 Great American Conference) hit four consecutive three-pointers and 10 of its first 15 shots on Saturday to come away with a 98-84 victory over Oklahoma Baptist (6-15, 1-13) in Shawnee, Okla.

Five Reddies scored 10 or more points, led by Hailey Estes, who had 22 points and 11 rebounds. Karrington Whaley had 17 points, Maci Maines finished with 15, Pink Jones chipped in 13 and Lani Snowden added 10. Henderson held Oklahoma Baptist to 35.9% shooting and outrebounded the Bison 41-30.

In other women's games involving state NCAA Division II teams on Saturday, Ke'Vonshaye Stackhouse scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead four Arkansas Tech players with 10 or more points as the Golden Suns (13-5, 10-4) defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State 70-62 at Bloomer Sullivan Arena in Durant, Okla. Katie Webb led the Savage Storm (13-5, 10-4) with 20 points. ... Carissa Caples scored 19 points as Harding (13-7, 10-4) outscored East Central (Okla.) 40-32 in the second half of a 64-55 victory over the Tigers (4-16, 2-12) in Ada, Okla. ... Berniezha Tidwell and Dezirae King scored 17 points each, but the University of Arkansas at Monticello (13-7, 8-6) fell 68-60 to Southwestern Oklahoma State (14-6, 9-5) in Weatherford, Okla. ... Three Ouachita Baptist players scored more than 10 points, led by Eden Crow with 16, as the Tigers (4-16, 1-13) fell to Southern Nazarene (13-5, 10-4) 75-51 at the Sawyer Center in Bethany, Okla. ... Kylie Warren scored a team-high 15 points to lead Southern Arkansas (14-6, 8-6) to a 68-63 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State (10-10, 6-8) at Percefull Fieldhouse in Alva, Okla. ... Leiloni Culley scored 22 points to lead five University of Arkansas at Fort Smith players with 10 or more points as the Lions (10-10, 7-7 Lone Star Conference) got a 91-89 overtime victory over Oklahoma Christian (6-12, 6-8) at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

BOWLING

Troup wins PBA Jonesboro Open

Kyle Troup threw 11 consecutive strikes on Saturday, beating Hall of Famer Chris Barnes 290-269 to win the PBA Jonesboro Open for his fourth career title.

Troup started the final match by leaving a 3-6-7-10 split that he converted before striking out. Barnes left single pins in two frames, converting both times, but that's all the margin Troup needed.

SOFTBALL

SAU splits pair

Southern Arkansas split two games in Conroe, Texas, on Saturday, beating Tarleton State 3-2 and losing to Texas A&M-Kingsville 5-4.

The Muleriders fell behind Texas A&M-Kingsville 5-0 after five innings, but tried to mount a late comeback. SAU scored twice in the sixth inning when Sarah Evans hit an RBI triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Alese Casper. Chelsea Fagan, who finished 2 for 4 and was the only SAU player with multiple hits, added a two-run single in the seventh to make it 5-4.

Sydney Wader pitched a complete game in the second game for SAU, allowing 2 earned runs on 10 hits with 3 walks and 11 strikeouts.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 02/02/2020