Stemming Tide a crucial notch for Hogs

It was a hard-earned road victory for the University of Arkansas, which jammed Alabama up with defense inside and out to come away with a critical 82-78 victory on Saturday.

It was not an elimination game, but the road to the NCAA Tournament just got much harder for the Crimson Tide.

The Razorbacks entered the game with a NET ranking of 38, and the Tide were No. 40. When a team is ranked in the 40s, it is in jeopardy of landing on the wrong side of the bubble.

The victory is one of the Hogs' most impressive of the season, and it took heart, soul and coaching.

In both halves, the Tide started 4 of 4 from the floor and 2 of 2 on three-pointers, but it was the Hogs who kept throwing jabs until the Tide started to settle for three-pointers, which mostly missed.

The Tide attempted 60 shots, 31 of which were from beyond the arc for 8 makes and 25.8%. That wasn't good enough because the Hogs forced 17 turnovers and turned those into 27 points.

With the Razorbacks slowed by Isaiah Joe's continuing knee problems, Mason Jones did everything but make free throws.

He scored 30 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 4 of 7 on threes, but he was just 6 of 13 on free throws. Thanks to the win, that will be the forgotten stat.

Without Jones and Jimmy Whitt, who added 26 points, it would be the Razorbacks waking up this morning wondering if March Madness was in their future.

Nothing is assured with eight conference games left, but this was a must-win for the Razorbacks. They had slipped from 28 to 38 in the NET rankings in the past week.

There were 11 minutes to play when the Hogs grabbed momentum, gritted their teeth and fought every inch of the 94 feet on offense and defense.

The game went back and forth. After the Tide went on a little run for a 69-68 lead, Jalen Harris hit two free throws coming out of a media timeout with 3:42 to play. He followed that with a three-pointer, and the Tide couldn't answer.

Harris would make two free throws with 21 seconds to play, and Jones iced the game by making two more as a treacherous start for the Razorbacks turned into victory by sheer might and determination.

Arkansas opened so slowly that Coach Eric Musselman called his first timeout less than 90 seconds into the game with Bama leading 8-0.

He called his second timeout 1:13 later with the Razorbacks trailing 12-0.

The Crimson Tide had not missed a shot, and the Hogs were 0 of 5 from the floor.

What Musselman told his team became obvious: Smother them with defense, and you'll get back in this game.

Over the final 17:18 of the first half, the Tide had 11 turnovers. The Razorbacks had more steals than an ambidextrous pickpocket at Mardi Gras.

The Hogs finished the half with eight steals, and making uncontested layups is an obvious skill for the Razorbacks.

They took their first lead at 25-24 on a Jimmy Whitt steal and layup, but Bama fought back to lead 39-33 with 1:02 left in the half. Jones nailed his second three-pointer with six second to play before intermission, and the Hogs entered the locker room down 39-36.

In the opening 20 minutes, the Razorbacks scored 20 points off turnovers.

What appeared to be acts of desperation -- taking two timeouts so quickly in the opening half -- turned out to be brilliant coaching.

Arkansas moved a game closer to the Big Dance with a deserved road victory on Saturday.

Sports on 02/02/2020