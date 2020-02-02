Taraz's options abound after 3rd victory in row

HOT SPRINGS -- Taraz's connections said she has work left to do despite a decisive victory Saturday at Oaklawn.

Taraz, ridden by Florent Geroux in her first start as a 3-year-old and first start ever around two turns, won the $150,000, 1-mile Martha Washington Stakes for 3-year-old fillies in 1:38.64 before a crowd of 14,000. She earned 10 of the 17 available Kentucky Oaks qualifying points and improved her career mark to three wins in three starts.

"She ran fine, but she's got a lot of learning to do," Taraz trainer Brad Cox said. "She's a big, talented filly that's still, basically, in middle school."

Taraz, by Into Mischief, finished 33/4 lengths ahead of second-placed O Seraphina, ridden by Martin Garcia 61/4 lengths in front of High On Gin. Princesinha Julia finished last in the field of four, 23 lengths behind the winner.

Shedaresthedevil, also trained by Cox, was scratched from the race.

Taraz left the gate last, with O Seraphina on the early lead, but moved in front as the field approached the first turn 110 yards into the race.

She led by 2 lengths over O Seraphina through an opening quarter-mile in 23.94, with High on Gin third, half a length behind O Seraphina. There were no changes in position from the start of the first turn through the finish.

Taraz led by 11/2 lengths through the half in 47.50, and by 1 length as she passed three-quarters in 1:12.44 as the field approached the short stretch with 1 furlong to run.

Neither Geroux nor Cox were particularly impressed by Taraz's stretch run, though her lead was never challenged.

"It was easy for her, for sure, but she still has a lot to learn," Geroux said. "She's not quite polished, but it turned out good today."

"She raced a little green down the lane," Cox said. "I would like to have seen her maybe a little more in-hand. She was just looking around and stuff, but this filly has won three races and never really been in a fight. You never really know how they're going to respond until they have to dig down and dig in."

Garcia rode O Seraphina, a daughter of Congrats trained by Joe Sharp, and said he was impressed by his filly and the winner.

"When you run against one like this one, second is a good position," Garcia said. "[O Seraphina] is a good filly. As long as the trainer and owner want to give me a chance, I would love to ride her back. Like I said, the one who won is a really good filly."

Cox said Taraz had a long way to go to reach her 3-year-old potential, but she clearly passed the two-turn test, a necessity for any filly with aspirations to appear in the Kentucky Oaks. Cox said an attempt at Kentucky Derby qualification is also a possibility.

Taraz won both of her starts as a 2-year-old, each by substantial margins and in manners that demonstrated a willingness to race longer.

After her easy victory in the Martha Washington, Cox said Taraz's options moving forward are plentiful.

"It's going to be a little bit before we come up with a game plan for Taraz and know where we'll go," Cox said. "Whether it'll be the Honeybee [at Oaklawn], the Fair Grounds Oaks, the Ashland [at Keeneland], the Fantasy [at Oaklawn] or the Rebel [at Oaklawn], that's something we'll talk about."

The $1 million, 1 1/16-mile Rebel Stakes, scheduled for March 14, is for 3-year-old horses and offers 85 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby or Kentucky Oaks.

"She ended up good today," Geroux said. "Shipping from the Fair Grounds and the two turns, there were a lot of questions. We'll see how she comes back, and Brad and the owner will make a decision on the next step. Whether she goes against the fillies or she goes against the boys, it's up to them.

"I love her. She has a different feel. She's super talented, and we have very high expectations with her. Now we'll see."

