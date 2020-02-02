Tough final day

Joe Volpe (right) and his son John (left) are shown after a successful 2017 duck hunt. Scenes like this were uncommon on a season-ending duck hunt Friday that ended without a single bird killed.

Duck season ended Friday as it began, with a big, fat zero.

It is irrelevant that it began and ended in the same place with the same partner, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe. Shawn Tobin, an owner of Stone's Throw Brewing in Little Rock, completed the trio.

Volpe hunted every day of the 60-day season, tallying 64 ducks and eight geese. That comes out to more than a duck a day, despite 29 days without a kill.

"Other people kill more ducks, but I'm not complaining," Volpe said. "I killed my first redhead this year and my first blue goose. I'm happy."

Tobin, who said he hunts partly because of peer pressure, put in his share of time as well.

"It's just that I don't think anybody should hunt alone, especially if it's real cold," Tobin said. "When we got out there this morning, I was so glad it's finally over. Now I'm kind of disappointed, wishing it wasn't over."

That is classic Tobin. Yin and yang. Sweet and sour. Dark and light. Point, counterpoint. He spent the entire morning weaving through the alleys and side streets of his own meandering stories. He interrupted himself with sudden revelations about inventions that will ease all of the various discomforts and inconveniences of duck hunting. Curiously, self-enrichment never figures into these schemes.

Volpe cannot resist invoking simpler existing solutions. Some people would argue. Tobin concedes the point while Volpe throws out prompts to get him back on topic.

"Back when I was a law clerk, there was a guy in our office who was always involved in some kind of get-rich scheme," Volpe said. "He got into selling these water-soluble vitamins."

The guy demonstrated the product side by side with a regular vitamin tablet, which did not dissolve.

"But your stomach is full of acid, not water," Volpe said. "The vitamin pill will dissolve in your stomach."

The poor guy was crushed.

PLENTY OF GEESE

We knew we were in trouble early when sun rose over an empty sky. From shooting time to 10 a.m., we saw enough ducks to count on two hands. They were all very high and committed to destinations other than ours.

However, vast squadrons of geese -- mostly specklebellies -- arrived at about 7:30 a.m. They appeared like smoke from the southeast and came directly over before swirling into a rice field behind us that is not part of Volpe's lease.

"Notice how they fly in V's?" I asked.

"Yeah," Tobin replied.

"See how one side of the V is always longer than the other?" I asked.

"I've never really noticed that before, but yeah, I see it," Tobin said.

"Do you know why that is?" I asked.

"No, not really."

"It's because there's more geese in that longer side."

With that, all civility evaporated. It prompted Volpe to recall a Canada goose that he shot early in the season. It sailed a long way into a distant field. After a torturous walk through muddy ruts and flooded furrows, Volpe and Tobin saw the goose standing atop a swale. Volpe sent Cooper, his Labrador retriever, to get it. As Cooper got near, the goose stood tall, spread its wings and hissed.

"Cooper turned around and ran back to me," Volpe said. "He was done."

Volpe and Tobin were unable to overtake the bird, which was running to the safety of a slough.

"I decided to try to outflank it," Tobin said.

Breathless and sweating profusely, Tobin finally cut off the goose's escape, but he tripped in a rut and fell down.

"The goose attacked him," Volpe said. "Tobin's down on the ground trying to fight this goose off, Cooper is hiding behind me, and I can't do anything because I'm laughing so hard."

"I didn't have any ammunition left," Tobin said. "The only thing left for me to do was to swing my gun at him. I hit him, but that just made him madder."

Finally, Tobin escaped from the goose, and Volpe composed himself to finish it off.

This story was told amid the deafening din of squawking geese. Finally, one flock dropped down almost low enough to shoot.

"So far, about 4,000 geese have flown over us this morning," I said. "Simple odds say that three or four are bound to screw up."

"That looks to be our only hope," Tobin said.

"I knew when I left this morning I should have brought a goose call," I said. "I have two lanyards, and one has a specklebelly call on it. I reached for it and thought, 'Nah. We won't need that today.'"

"We can order a goose call on Amazon Prime," Tobin said, tapping on his smart phone. "Maybe we can get them to bring it to the blind on a drone."

STAYING COMMITTED

Despite the goose incident, Cooper is an excellent retriever. The lack of action displeased him immensely.

"As much as he hates this, he really hates it when you miss a bird," Volpe said. "He gives you a look that makes you feel like a total fool."

Tobin recalled a friend that opened his wallet for a high-powered retriever.

"He had more money in that dog than I have in my college education, which I guess isn't really all that much because I went to UALR. But on the dog's first hunt, everyone was wearing these headlamps, and it freaked the dog out. He wouldn't get out of the boat."

The owner sent the dog back to the trainer to correct that flaw and more flaws thereafter. Finally, the dog's demons were exorcised.

"But then it got ear mites, and it went deaf," Tobin said. "All told, he spent about $50,000, and now it's just a house dog."

We could have gone on like that all day, but eventually even the geese stopped flying. The paucity of birds dispirited us, and the clearing sky and warming temperature distracted us.

"Duck season is officially over, gentlemen," I said. "Fishing season begins tomorrow."

Not yet for Volpe. A retired Army National Guard colonel, he will take a group of veterans duck hunting during the special youth and veteran's hunt on Feb. 8. He did the same on Dec. 7. He will have hunted 62 days.

That's commitment.

Sports on 02/02/2020