Victory full of emotion

HOT SPRINGS -- Special Relativity's victory was nearly enough to drive a grown man to tears.

Special Relativity, ridden by Orlando Mojica, was fifth in a field of seven, 41/4 lengths behind the leader with a quarter-mile to run. The 6-1 shot then surged into the lead a furlong later and pulled away to win the $125,000, 6-furlong American Beauty Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up in 1:10.91 at Oaklawn on Saturday.

It might have been the final start of Special Relativity's career. Her trainer, Robertino Diodoro, said the decision to retire the 5-year-old daughter of Cowboy Cal to a new career as a broodmare will come shortly.

"I think this wraps it up for her, to be honest with you," Diodoro said. "We'll have a conversation Monday morning and see what happens."

Diodoro was misty-eyed as he thanked his assistant trainer Ike Green for the idea of entering Special Relativity in the American Beauty just one week after the mare finished second in the Pippin Stakes at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

"He's the one who first put the bug in my ear," Diodoro said. "Then I went to put it in [M & M Racing manager] Cody Autry's ear, and we decided that if she bounced back from the Pippin, we would give it a try. This was really a team effort."

"She ran big," Mojica said. "She ran big today. I know it was a tough race, so I stayed behind to see what happened, and it worked perfect for me."

Diodoro said two words -- great ride -- dominated his post-race text messages.

"It was an unbelievable ride," he said.

Among those in the American Beauty field were multiple graded-stakes placed Amy's Challenge, who led through the first half-mile but finished fourth as the 4-5 favorite.

Irish Mischief, a daughter of Into Mischief trained by Brad Cox, finished second, 3/4 lengths ahead of Mt. Brave, who was 3/4 lengths in front of Amy's Challenge.

"I expect races to be really competitive here," said Mac Robertson, the trainer of Amy's Challenge. "My mare didn't run her best today, but it was a good race, and congratulations to Diodoro. His filly ran a great race."

Amy's Challenge led through the first quarter-mile in 21.81, a head in front of Mt. Brave. The position and margin remained the same through the half in 45.44.

"She got hooked right on top of the rail by a fast filly, and they both kind of stopped," Robertson said. "The course is not ideal for 21 and change, not the way the track's been playing, but she came back fine."

Amy's Challenge is 0-2-1 in 6 graded stakes, with a third-place finish in the Grade I, 7-furlong Humana Distaff at Churchill Downs in May, four weeks after she finished second by a neck in the Grade I, 7-furlong Madison Stakes at Keeneland.

As the American Beauty field turned into the homestretch, Irish Mischief, ridden by Florent Geroux, seemed geared to win. He appeared ready to dash past the fading duo of Amy's Challenge and Mt. Brave, but momentum was suddenly seized by Special Relativity.

"[Irish Mischief] ran good for us, but the winner just came flying," Geroux said.

"I thought she ran great last weekend, and this race really wraps up what she is," Diodoro said. "She's a big powerful mare with lots of heart and lots of pride. It actually chokes me up a little bit. This just really wraps it up with her. The way she ran today is just the way she is."

