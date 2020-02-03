Arkansas man, 21, charged in double homicide

A 21-year-old Paris man was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder after a double homicide in Sebastian County.

Johnathan Carroll Massey is charged with the murders of Carroll Wayne Elmore and and Sharon Diane Bernard, according to a charging document released Monday by Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue.

Massey was arrested Thursday after two bodies were discovered near a suspicious house fire seven miles northeast of Huntington, according to an affidavit for probable cause also released Monday by Shue.

Massey was arrested by Arkansas State Police while driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that belonged to Elmore, who lived at the residence that burned.

“He was found in the truck with bloody clothing,” Capt. Philip Pevehouse of the Sebastian County sheriff’s office wrote in a news release on Friday.

Besides two counts of murder, Massey was also charged with aggravated armed robbery, arson and theft of property.

According to the charging document and affidavit, the value of the house was more than $100,000 and the value of the pickup was about $6,000.

Massey is currently being held in the Sebastian County jail without bond, according to a news release from Shue. Massey is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Sebastian County Circuit Court.