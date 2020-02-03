Arkansas one of top schools for Oklahoma RB

Running back Javion Hunt visited Arkansas last spring and made a return trip on Saturday.

“The visit was pretty good,” Hunt said. “It was my first time being up here with the new staff. I was able to talk to (running backs) coach Jimmy Smith a lot. He’s a really good guy. I got a 1-on-1 with coach Sam Pittman and the rest of the guys.

"I really think they're going to change things around here. It seems like a good place to be.”

Hunt, 6-0, 204 pounds, of Carl Albert High School in Oklahoma City, had his previous offer from the Razorbacks reconfirmed by Pittman. He has 13 other offers from schools such as Nebraska, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Iowa State, Baylor and Kansas.

He felt at home while in Fayetteville last year and on Saturday.

“Arkansas still has that home feel like last time,” he said. “I think with the new staff where they’ve been and where they’ve come from, I think they have the tools to change things around to get this program going.”

Hunt rushed for more than 1,600 yards and scored 30 touchdowns as a junior. The Razorbacks are high on Hunt’s list.

“Arkansas is one of my top schools right now,” Hunt said. “The home feel and not too far from where I live and just the great people they have here.”

Hunt plans to visit again in a few months.

“I plan on coming back in the spring for an official,” Hunt said.

He reports running the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds. His speed is just one of his strengths.

“I have elite vision and I’m able to make really good cuts, and I have a good burst and good top-end speed,” Hunt said.