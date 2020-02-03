Sections
Severe storms possible in state, then wintry weather, forecasters say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:51 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This National Weather Service graphic shows predicted rainfall totals across the state and a risk for severe weather this week.

Forecasters predict warm weather on Monday as well as a chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Those above-normal temperatures are expected to drop, however, as a cold front sweeps across the state later this week, bringing a risk of severe weather to southeastern Arkansas on Tuesday and chance for wintry precipitation Wednesday and Thursday, according to a briefing by the National Weather Service.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to begin Monday afternoon and continue through at least Wednesday, the briefing states. Parts of Arkansas could see up to 2 to 3 inches of rain.

On Tuesday, roughly the southeast half of the state is at a marginal or slight risk for severe weather, with damaging winds and hail the primary hazards, forecasters said.

Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, snowfall amounts of around half an inch to an inch are possible across parts of northern and western Arkansas as temperatures there drop into the 20s. Forecasters said snowfall of up to 1 ½ inches is possible across the far northwest part of the state.

The Little Rock metropolitan area, however, is unlikely to see any wintry precipitation this week, according to the weather service.

This graphic provided by the National Weather Service shows temperatures across much of Arkansas are expected to drop Tuesday as a cold front moves into the state.
This graphic provided by the National Weather Service shows temperatures across much of Arkansas are expected to drop Tuesday as a cold front moves into the state.

Print Headline: Severe storms possible in state, then wintry weather, forecasters say

