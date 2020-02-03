Arkansas trip favorite visit for St. Louis prospect

Sophomore athlete Isaac Thompson is high on the Hogs after visiting Arkansas on Saturday.

Thompson, 6-1, 192 pounds, of St. Louis University High School, has 12 offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Washington State, Arizona and others.

He had a previous relaltionship with Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter when they were in Columbia, Mo.

“The facilities are amazing, all of the coaches are amazing,” Thompson said. “The St. Louis guys Coach Carter and Coach Odom seem like great guys. They coach my position also, so that helps a lot for sure.”

He has also visited Missouri. The trip with his father, Hickey, put the Razorbacks in good shape.

“It definitely put them up there,” Thompson said. “I loved it. It’s my favorite visit so far. I loved it for sure.”

He recorded 29 receptions for 600 yards and 5 touchdowns, and 13 carries for 81 yards as a sophomore while also finishing with 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, 2 interceptions and 8 pass breakups.

His talk with Odom was the highlight of the trip.

“Probably talking to coach Odom was probably the best thing,” Thompson said. “He showed me how he is as a man and what he can do for me even after football. He’s a great guy.”

Thompson and his father are close friends with former Arkansas running back Ronnie Wingo Jr and his father. Wingo Sr has talked up the Hogs to the Thompsons, but the visit was even better than what was described.

“For sure, it surpassed all expectations for sure,” Thompson said.

Saturday’s visit won’t be Thompson’s last trip to Fayetteville.

“For sure, I’ll be back in the spring,” he said.