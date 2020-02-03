The World in Brief

Protesters on Sunday try to remove barbed wire that blocks a road leading to the U.S. Embassy in Aukar, Lebanon.

Beirut protesters denounce U.S. plan

BEIRUT -- More than 200 Lebanese and Palestinians protested Sunday near the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon against a White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Protesters waving Palestinian flags gathered on a road leading to the embassy northeast of Beirut amid tight security by Lebanese troops and riot police.

"Death to America! Death to Israel! We will die and Palestine survive," some of the demonstrators chanted.

The U.S. plan heavily favors Israel, granting the Palestinians limited self-rule in parts of the occupied West Bank while allowing Israel to annex all its settlements there and keep nearly all of east Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

About noon Sunday, the protesters removed the barbed wire and reached a metal fence set up by security forces. Police used what appeared to be pepper spray to hold back some of the protesters who were on the fence, with at least three being carried away.

Later in the day, the protesters dispersed without any serious clashes, apart from some stone throwing at security forces.

On Saturday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas threatened to cut security ties with both Israel and the U.S. in a speech at an Arab League meeting in response to the U.S. plan. Arab foreign ministers there joined in criticizing the plan and calling it a setback to Mideast peace efforts.

Church event ends in deadly stampede

DODOMA, Tanzania -- Twenty people have died and a dozen were injured in a stampede of people during a church meeting in the northern Tanzanian city of Moshi, the government said Sunday.

The stampede was caused by church faithful rushing to pass through one exit at the meeting venue so they could walk on "anointed oil," according to a statement by a government spokesman.

Hundreds of worshippers attended Saturday's prayer meeting led by Boniface Mwamposa, a popular preacher who heads the Arise and Shine Ministry Tanzania.

Tanzania's interior minister, George Simbachawene, said Mwamposa had been arrested. Simbachawene said the government will review the associations act, with the intention of strengthening the requirements to register as a church.

He accused the church of not taking enough precautions and violating the terms of its permit for the meeting, which ran two hours later than planned.

Mortar round kills 7 in Pakistani family

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- At least seven members of a Pakistani family were killed Sunday when their home was hit by a mortar round fired from across the border in Afghanistan by suspected militants, Pakistani police said.

Four children, two women and a man were killed in Bajur district, once a Taliban stronghold in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local police official Shahab-ud-Din. He said other civilians were also wounded.

Police and local officials provided no further details on the shelling. Police gave the name of the owner of the home that was struck, but did not say if he was among the casualties or if he was present at the time of the attack. Authorities said an investigation was underway.

Pakistan's militant groups are often interlinked with those across the border in Afghanistan, and Bajur district was once a haven for Taliban insurgents. Pakistan says the army has cleared the area in recent years, although violence persists. Militants who were not killed have mostly fled across the rugged mountains into neighboring Afghanistan.

Terror attacks in Pakistan decreased by more than 85% over the past decade, from nearly 2,000 in 2009 to fewer than 250 in 2019, according to a tally compiled by Pakistani think tanks.

Eritrea protests U.S. visa restrictions

JOHANNESBURG -- The East African nation of Eritrea on Sunday expressed "dismay at this unfriendly act" after the Trump administration included it in the latest six countries to face U.S. visa restrictions.

Eritrea's information ministry asserted the U.S. decision was made "without justification to send a negative signal" and runs counter to U.S. policy of constructive engagement.

The Trump administration Friday announced visa restrictions on migrants from Kyrgyzstan, Burma, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania as well. It is not a total travel ban, unlike President Donald Trump's earlier effort that generated outrage around the world for targeting Muslims. Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Some in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, have expressed anger, while the government issued a brief statement saying it would study the U.S. requirements.

The restrictions take effect Feb. 21 as Trump tries to promote his crackdown on immigration ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.

