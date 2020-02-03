Sections
Bite Squad delivery driver shot on the job near Central High School in Little Rock

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:22 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A delivery driver was shot on the job Friday night about two blocks from Central High School, police say.

Josiah McCalman, 54, told police he had just made a delivery for Bite Squad around 8:15 p.m. when he was shot, according to a police report. Officers saw one bullet wound on his body with large bruises above and below it.

Police also saw a bullet hole in the passenger window of his Honda Accord.

McCalman said he wasn’t sure the exact location where the shooting occurred, but police believe it happened near West 15th and South Summit streets.

Early Sunday, another man was shot in the hand while walking in south Little Rock.

Detric Walker, 24, told police he heard more than three shots around 12:20 a.m., according to a police report, and then was struck on the back of his hand.

He said he didn’t know exactly where he had been walking but knew he had passed Auxora Arms Apartments, 9101 Auxor Road, at one point.

Walker said he did not notice anyone or anything that stood out at the time of the shooting.

