The Nation in Brief

Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil on Sunday during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pa.

Groundhog prediction: Early springtime

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog on Sunday indicated spring will be early this year.

At sunrise on Groundhog Day, members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the cuddly oracle's prediction -- his 134th, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Awoken by the crowd's chants of "Phil!," the groundhog was hoisted in the air for the assembly to hail before making his decision. He then grasped the glove of a handler as a member of his inner circle announced, "Spring will be early, it's a certainty."

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney, about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Over the past five years -- from 2015 through 2019 -- Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter thrice and an early spring twice. According to records dating back to 1887, the Pennsylvanian prognosticator has predicted more winter more than 100 times, making this year's forecast a rare one overall.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HERTkozkgy4]

Drive-by shooting kills pregnant mother

MILWAUKEE -- A gunman in a passing car fired five or six shots outside of a Milwaukee supper club, killing a pregnant mother of five who was on board a party bus that was parked in front of the venue, authorities said.

The bus rushed Annie Sandifer to to Ascension St. Joseph hospital after the roughly 2:30 a.m. Saturday shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side, but she didn't survive. Doctors were able to deliver her baby via an emergency cesarean section, police said. The baby was in stable condition but delivered just 26 weeks into the pregnancy.

Police said Sunday that they hadn't arrested anyone yet, and it wasn't clear if the bus was the intended target of the attack.

At a Saturday evening vigil, family described Sandifer as a loving, giving mother to her children, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

"She did everything, like a mother should," said her cousin, Kisha Ducksworth. "She went out of her way for her kids."

Contractor charged in customer's death

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. -- A Florida contractor is facing murder charges after the body of a disgruntled customer was found in a Georgia landfill.

The body of Susan Mauldin, 65, was found last week in a Folkston, Ga., landfill, three months after she disappeared from her Clay County, Fla., home, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said.

Corey Binderim, 45, remained jailed without bail Sunday in Jacksonville after being charged Friday with her death. He has been jailed since December on an unrelated forgery charge.

According to investigators cited by The Florida Times-Union, Mauldin hired Binderim to do some work on her home, but when he failed to complete the job she demanded her money back. She disappeared Oct. 25, and investigators say Binderim soon became a prime suspect.

Detectives eventually developed information that led them to the landfill. Investigators from Clay County, the state attorney's office and the FBI began searching through the trash two weeks ago, 70 to 90 people working each day. After nine days and moving 7,300 tons of trash, Mauldin's skull was found Wednesday and her body was recovered Thursday. An autopsy is pending.

"The recovery of Susan Mauldin's remains now sadly confirms what we believed to be true since October," Nelson said. "Now, Susan Mauldin can be properly laid to rest, and we will begin our work to seek justice on her behalf."

Released in error, inmate recaptured

DETROIT -- A Michigan inmate who was mistakenly released after being transferred to Ohio to face drug charges is back behind bars after more than a week on the lam, prison officials said over the weekend.

Talleon S. Brazil, 31, was captured at a house in Detroit on Saturday by the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit after several days of surveillance, according to a department news release.

"We are glad this case came to a quick resolution," Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington said in the release.

Brazil has served about 10 years of a 15- to 40-year prison term at Michigan's Saginaw Correctional Facility for carjacking, possession of a weapon by a felon and other convictions. During the manhunt, officials said he was considered dangerous.

Michigan officials handed him over to Ohio authorities on Jan. 14 to face drug charges in Scioto County on the condition that he be locked up while in Ohio, then returned to Michigan.

But Brazil was improperly released on bond posted Jan. 21 in Scioto County. The Michigan Department of Corrections said Brazil was picked up by family members and taken to the Detroit area.

The Scioto County prosecutor, Shane Tieman, had said that it was not unusual that bond would be set for Brazil on the Ohio charge but that the jail shouldn't have released him because he was still serving a prison sentence in Michigan.

-- COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS

Photo by AP/Steven Senne

Members of Nam Pai Kung Fu Academy participate in Lunar New Year celebrations Sunday in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood.

A Section on 02/03/2020