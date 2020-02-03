PHOTOS + VIDEO: El Dorado exhibit feast for the senses; artist teams with Crystal Bridges

Marie Gonzalez, 7, of El Dorado joins in with performers Saturday during the opening of “Astrozone: An Interactive Art Experience” at First Financial Music Hall in the Murphy Arts District in El Dorado. The free exhibition, organized by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, runs through April 4. More photos at arkansasonline.com/22eldorado/.

EL DORADO -- Shape-shifting, undulating clouds that glow, or spaceships heading our way? Is that a relative of Jabba the Hutt or The Blob looming over us, leaning forward with an unreadable face and a rainbow tie-dyed pattern body? That sea creature in the distance with fluttering tentacles, could it be a giant jellyfish -- perhaps a friend of Patrick's from SpongeBob SquarePants? What was that white, glowing form that rolled by?

Or is this a joyful wonderland all its own, set to a rumbling, atmospheric sound-scape with bits of the German electronic band Kraftwerk, sounds that could be alien languages, a haunting didgeridoo and more.

Everywhere you turn, there are inflatable creations on the floor, the walls, the ceiling that could be most anything your imagination can imagine.

Welcome to the "Astrozone."

"Astrozone: An Interactive Art Experience" opened Saturday at First Financial Music Hall in the Murphy Arts District, 101 E. Locust St. The free exhibition continues through April 4.

Organized by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, it features the inflatable figures created by artist Claire Helen Ashley, who created "Color Field" at the Bentonville museum last summer.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4S869S-cOw]

"This is the first time we've collaborated with another organization to create a site-specific exhibition," said Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer at Crystal Bridges. "I think it engages the senses in just about every way they can be engaged."

For El Dorado's Murphy Arts District, the exhibition -- a year and a half in the making -- is a taste of what's to come, especially when the yet-to-be-completed arts center opens.

"We were challenged because this is the space we have," said Terry Stewart, CEO of the Murphy Arts District, referring to the concert venue-turned-art space.

"The mission of Crystal Bridges is to spread art through Arkansas and around the country. They came up with something that's exciting, whimsical and engaging to people of all ages. This exhibition allows us to take a position in the world of visual arts before our arts center comes online."

It also represents an opportunity for arts education in the area, said Gay Bechtelheimer, education coordinator for the arts district.

"We already have 6,000 students scheduled to see this exhibit," she said. "We've given the students and teachers academic specific vocabulary for each grade level. When they come to see the exhibition, we'll take them to a separate area where they'll have an opportunity to also write about it. Writing solidifies the learning; it becomes ingrained in your memory."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/22eldorado/]

To Murphy USA Chairman Madison Murphy, the exhibition and the arts are "good for the soul."

"This collaboration with Crystal Bridges is the pinnacle, the catalyst," he said. "It benefits both institutions and, more importantly, it benefits people."

Murphy also sees development of the arts as a vital part of south Arkansas' future.

"I think people in this state are waking up to the fact that the arts can be an economic generator. El Dorado has been building on its arts community for decades -- it is home to the oldest symphony orchestra in the state, the South Arkansas Arts Center and perhaps the oldest Shakespeare club."

But the past decade, he said, has seen real growth in the arts in El Dorado, including the opening of the Murphy Arts District and its activities in arts, arts education, culinary festivals and music.

"It's had a super positive effect on Murphy USA and our ability to recruit people to live and work here. It's also helped our hospital recruit health care professionals and other businesses' recruitment efforts, he said.

"Arts, entertainment, culture, health care, food ... we can't recruit world-class people to live and stay here without these quality-of-life aspects."

"Astrozone," Murphy said, is a major step in the right direction.

INSIDE A PAINTING

Ashley said she is a "super sci-fi alien geek.

"I was also thinking about deep-sea creatures and jellyfish, so there are sources coming from multiple places. I watched a lot of cartoons with my kids, I love SpongeBob SquarePants, especially Patrick. You'll see a lot of references to those experiences."

"Astrozone," she said, is a single work, a single painting.

"I spent years trying to think about how I could make a painting without making a painting," Ashley said. "I was inspired by artists such as Jessica Stockholder and Elizabeth Murray." Those artists blur boundaries among painting and sculpture, abstract and representation styles.

She also found inspiration in the Infinity Mirrored Rooms of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. Crystal Bridges has one of the rooms in its permanent collection.

Ashley said "Astrozone" "is the result. We are inside a painting.

"When you encounter one of the inflatables, it is one shape within a layer of a painting."

She compares the creations in "Astrozone" to brush strokes or other aspects of a painting. She uses zip ties, strips of videotape, foam and other materials in her work. There are beanbags for people to sit, a couple of large ones that someone can lie down on.

Like a traditional painter, Ashley mixes color, but not on a palette.

"I use spray paint, and I mix the colors in the air as it goes on."

Approaching these appealing and sometimes humorous works, it's impossible not to want to touch them.

"People want to touch my work, which I really like," Ashley said. "But this isn't a playground. Just be gentle. I'm also encouraging people to lie down on a beanbag and listen and look in a more relaxed way than you would in a gallery."

This is Ashley's largest undertaking; the exhibition took 10 days to install.

"I had a pretty good, hopeful sense of how it would turn out," she said, smiling.

Exhibition curator Allison Glenn, associate curator of contemporary art at Crystal Bridges, started work on this project in July of 2018.

"I did a lot of research about the community and what this site meant to people," she said. "I proposed a few ideas to Terry [Stewart] and the staff at Murphy Arts District, and they selected Claire. My role was to work with her to create a proposal for this exhibition and guide the process.

"We wanted to make the exhibition accessible; to make people feel welcome," she said. ""This is the first, or one of few opportunities for immersed arts education. I'm really hopeful that the student who is interested in art can see ways to enter the art world."

Ashley believes adults also will find a lot to like.

"I hope this work brings out everybody's inner child," Ashley said. "It's kind of like traveling through space. I hope people laugh and have a sense of wonder when they see this."

"I'm very proud of this exhibition," Bigelow said. His voice breaks out in soft laughter.

"But to tell you the truth, I'm a little jealous. It's not in my backyard."

Photo by Yutao Chen

Artist Claire Helen Ashley stands among her inflatable pieces on the opening day of the interactive art exhibit in El Dorado. “When you encounter one of the inflatables, it is one shape within a layer of a painting,” she said.

Photo by Yutao Chen

Residents of El Dorado react to a live performance Saturday before the official opening of “Astrozone: An Interactive Art Experience” in the Murphy Arts District.

