Georgia D-lineman says yes to the Hogs

Defensive lineman Andy Boykin's relationship with University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was a primary factor in his decision to orally commit to the Razorbacks on Sunday during his official visit to Fayetteville.

"He's a great, genuine guy," Boykin said of Pittman. "There's no fake and funny stuff about him. A lot of people can relate to that because he's done a lot for a lot of people. Like when he left Georgia, he had an offensive line commit that wanted to de-commit, and he told him, 'Stay with them. That's where you belong.' A lot of coaches don't do that because they want them to follow him, but it just says what type of person he is."

Andy Boykin highlights arkansasonline.com/23boykin

Boykin, 6-3, 301 pounds, of LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County, is an ESPN 3-star prospect, the No. 43 defensive end nationally and the No. 51 prospect in Georgia. He accumulated scholarship offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida and others.

He called his three-day visit to Fayetteville "great."

"I got to see the city, make bonds with a lot of the coaches I had never talked to, so it was a fun weekend," Boykin said.

The traditional Friday night trip to a local restaurant was a hit.

"They show you so much love," Boykin said. "They're just so happy to see you, and I've never seen anything like that in college football, period."

Boykin hit it off with Arkansas defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc.

"Coach LeBlanc is a very fun guy," Boykin said. "He likes cheesecake, I found that out last night. He told me I need to mind my business when it comes to cheesecake. So, I guess when it comes to cheesecake I've got to step back a little bit, or I might not be here much longer."

Boykin's mother enjoyed herself during the weekend visit.

"She loved it. She had a very fun time," Boykin said. "She had a very fun time coming back to the state of Arkansas because we have family that lives in Little Rock. So, first time being in Fayetteville, she had a great time."

He said he believes he could play inside or outside on the line.

"I feel like I can play inside and outside, so we're just going to see," Boykin said. "We'll try both of them out and whichever one works out -- if it ends up being both, I'll play both. If it ends up being end, that's what I'll play."

Boykin spent time with former Clemson defensive tackle Xavier Kelly during his visit. The potential to possibly play with Kelly, who was using an official visit on Arkansas, is attractive.

"It would be a great opportunity because coming from a great program in Clemson, of course, having won a national championship, he knows what it takes," Boykin said. "He knows everything he's got to do and everything we've got to do."

Boykin is fun-loving with an infectious personality.

"I just like to have fun," Boykin said. "You never want to go anywhere drooping and moping, you want to go wherever you go having fun. My dad taught me that at a young age."

Boykin is the 17th commitment for the Hogs in the 2020 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

Sports on 02/03/2020