Hendrix College student set to compete in 'Jeopardy!' championship

A Hendrix College student will compete in the Jeopardy College Championship, set to be aired April 6-17.
Joe Coker, a junior from Conway, will represent the Warriors, according to a news release, and compete against 14 other students from colleges around the country.
The championship winner will receive a $100,000 grand prize and a chance to compete in the next Tournament of Champions.
