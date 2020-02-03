Sections
Hendrix College student set to compete in 'Jeopardy!' championship

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:45 p.m.

A Hendrix College student will compete in the Jeopardy College Championship, set to be aired April 6-17.

Joe Coker, a junior from Conway, will represent the Warriors, according to a news release, and compete against 14 other students from colleges around the country.

The championship winner will receive a $100,000 grand prize and a chance to compete in the next Tournament of Champions.

