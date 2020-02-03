Sections
Hutchinson, predecessors mark mansion's 70th anniversary

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:20 p.m.
The Governor's Mansion in Little Rock is shown in this 2013 file photo.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and three of his predecessors celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Governor's Mansion on Monday, swapping stories about the residence.

The four joined First Lady Susan Hutchinson and family members of other past governors to unveil a Christmas ornament that will be sold to raise money for the mansion.

"There are many memories that are created here, from the first day here in the mansion to the times you have an open house to the different events and the look of the child who comes in here for the first time and sees what the people's house looks like," Asa Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson was joined by former Govs. Mike Beebe, Mike Huckabee and Jim Guy Tucker.

The mansion, located near Little Rock's downtown, first opened in 1950 and was home to then-Gov. Sid McMath. Before then, Arkansas never had an official residence for its governor.

