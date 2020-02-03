Jones named SEC player of the week for 3rd time

FAYETTEVILLE — For the third time this season, Arkansas guard Mason Jones has been named SEC player of the week.

The junior earned the award after scoring 32 points in the Razorbacks’ season-opening win over Rice and following a 41-point outing against Tulsa in December. Monday, he shared the honor with Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry.

On Saturday, in what Arkansas coach Eric Musselman deemed a must-win game at Alabama, Jones led the Razorbacks with 30 points on 10 of 20 shooting and 4 of 7 from 3-point range. He made just 6 of 13 free throws, but hit 3 of 4 in the final 31 seconds to seal the 82-78 win.

Jones poured in a game-high 34 points on 9 of 15 from the floor in Arkansas’ home loss to South Carolina on Wednesday as well, and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds. He knocked down 15 of 16 free throw attempts.

In the win over the Crimson Tide, the Razorbacks’ fourth away from home this season, Jones became the first Arkansas player to score 30-plus points in consecutive games since Jannero Pargo in Jan. 2002. Pargo added 35 against Florida and 33 at Alabama.

"Mason was phenomenal," Musselman said. "I mean, he was like a baseball player that can play a bunch of different positions. I mean, he's setting screens for us on pick-and-rolls, then he's handling for us on pick-and-rolls. Then we put him in isolation situations.

"He's a point forward who does a bunch of different things for us."

Jones is averaging a team- and league-high 19.8 points per game on 44.2 percent from the floor and leads the Razorbacks in rebounding (6.4), assists (69) and steals (36). He ranks fifth in the SEC in steals per game (1.8).

Arkansas returns home Tuesday to face No. 11 Auburn, which went 2-0 last week with a come-from-behind road win at Ole Miss in double overtime and home win over then-No. 13 Kentucky.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will air on SEC Network.