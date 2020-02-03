Jonesboro teen arrested in threat against student, police say

A Jonesboro teen was arrested Sunday afternoon after he reportedly posted a threat against a student at an area high school on social media, police said.

Police were contacted Saturday by a woman who said her daughter saw a Snapchat message by 18-year-old Mason Gage Mullis about a “possible school shooting on Monday," according to a department report.

Police said Mullis was taken into custody Sunday after a joint investigation by the department’s criminal investigation division and the Nettleton School District. No weapons were found in his possession and authorities believe the threat no longer exists, Facebook posts by the department and the district state.

Mullis was transported to the Craighead County jail, where an online roster showed he remained Monday afternoon.

Police said the threat was made against an individual student. Mullis is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening.