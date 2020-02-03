Sections
North Little Rock Police Chief Mike Davis to retire at month's end

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:22 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption North Little Rock Police Chief Mike Davis ( North Little Rock Police Department )

North Little Rock Police Chief Mike Davis will retire at the end of the month, according to a news release issued Monday by the department.

Davis’ retirement is effective March 1. Assistant Chief Tracy Roulston will serve as the interim police chief on that date, the release states.

Police said Davis served in the department for 34 years.

In a statement included in the release, Davis described the department as “the place I love, the place I have seen so many grow both professionally and spiritually to make our department the best.

“Each of you made me, and had a hand in my success as Chief, for that I say thanks,” he wrote.

Police and city officials will host a retirement ceremony for Davis on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Patrick Henry Hays Center.

