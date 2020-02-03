BASKETBALL

Nets' Irving out at least a week

Kyrie Irving will miss at least a week with a sprained medial ligament in his right knee. The Brooklyn Nets star had an MRI exam Sunday that confirmed the team's diagnosis after he was injured Saturday in Washington. Irving got hurt in the fourth quarter of a 113-107 loss, when he and Wizards guard Bradley Beal got tangled battling for a loose ball and Irving's knee twisted as he landed on the court. He stayed down for a couple minutes before remaining in the game for the jump ball -- in which he didn't jump -- and then left the court and went to the locker room. Irving had his highest-scoring game of the season the previous night, scoring 54 points in a victory over Chicago. The Nets said Irving will be re-evaluated in a week. Irving previously missed 26 games in his first season in Brooklyn with a right shoulder injury.

GOLF

McDowell wins by 2

Graeme McDowell shot a steady even-par 70 to win the Saudi International by two strokes on Sunday for his first European Tour title since 2014. McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open winner at windy Pebble Beach, protected his lead on a breezy afternoon by the Red Sea to card a 12-under 268 total, holding off late pressure by defending champion Dustin Johnson. Johnson made an eagle on the par-5 18th by chipping in over a bunker for a 3-under 67 as McDowell saved par on No. 17. McDowell sank his 5-footer to par the 18th and secure his 16th professional win, in a 13th different country. A first title on McDowell's home tour since the 2014 French Open lifted him back into a top-50 world ranking. Phil Mickelson fired a 67 to end in a three-way tie for third place at 9 under, with Thomas Pieters (65) and Gavin Green (70).

FOOTBALL

Chargers extend Lynn

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed Coach Anthony Lynn to an extension beyond the 2020 season, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed Sunday. Lynn, 26-22 in three years with the Chargers, had one season remaining on the contract he signed when hired in January 2017. The exact length of his extension was not immediately known. After going 12-4 and winning a playoff game in 2018, the Chargers struggled with injuries and turnovers this year in finishing 5-11.

SKIING

Pinturault rallies for victory

Alexis Pinturault became the first skier this season to win two men's World Cup giant slaloms, triumphing on the Kandahar 2 course Sunday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, to end a series of disappointing results in his strongest discipline. The Frenchman won the season-opener in October but placed 17th, eighth and 10th respectively in the next three GS events. On Sunday, he was 0.18 seconds off the lead in fourth before posting the third-fastest time in the second run and beat first-run leader Loic Meillard by 0.16. The Swiss skier matched his career best result by finishing second. It was Pinturault's 27th career win and 13th in giant slalom. He also won four bronze medals in the discipline at major events -- two at the Olympics, two at world championships.

Brignone prevails

Federica Brignone won a women's World Cup super-G after overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race on Sunday in Rosa Khutor, Russia, strengthening her runner-up position in the standings. The win left the Italian 270 points short of Shiffrin's leading tally. The American three-time overall champion decided to skip the races in the 2014 Olympic resort after winning the previous super-G and a downhill in Bulgaria a week ago. With cloudy weather affecting visibility, Brignone overcame a mistake halfway down the course when she caught a bump and lost half a second. She quickly rediscovered the ideal race line and won by 0.20 seconds ahead of her Italian teammate Sofia Goggia, who returned after missing the last two races with a right leg injury following a downhill crash.

LUGE

Britcher wins two medals

Summer Britcher won a pair of World Cup luge medals Sunday in Oberhof, Germany, a decidedly up-and-down day of racing for USA Luge. Britcher was third in the women's race and joined Tucker West and the doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman to win silver in the team relay. Britcher now has five medals this season. West won his third, and Mazdzer and Terdiman reached the podium for the first time. But the Americans finished the day without Emily Sweeney, who pulled out of the women's race after one run after apparently re-aggravating a neck injury that forced her to miss some time earlier this season. Sweeney suffered neck and back fractures in a frightening crash at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and is still dealing with some of the aftereffects of those injuries. Later Sunday, USA Luge announced Sweeney had decided to end her season and will be returning to the U.S. Germany's Anna Berreiter won the women's race, followed by Tatyana Ivanova of Russia in second and Britcher in third. Ivanova pulled 12 points ahead of Germany's Julia Taubitz for the women's season points title with two races left.

BOBSLED

Friedrich takes overall title

Germany's Francesco Friedrich won the World Cup four-man bobsled overall championship Sunday, while Canada's Justin Kripps got the victory in the final four-man race in the series this season. Friedrich won the four-man title for the second consecutive year, clinching the championship despite finishing a season-worst fifth in the finale. Germany's Johannes Lochner was second in the four-man standings this season and Kripps was third. Kripps got his third four-man win of the season Sunday, with Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis second and Lochner taking third. Hunter Church of the U.S. drove to eighth place in the finale and finished the four-man season in fifth place overall.

