Police: Man shot, injured in Little Rock

Police work at the scene of a shooting at 1905 Booker Street in Little Rock on Monday morning. ( John Sykes Jr.)
Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Little Rock on Monday.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 1905 Booker Street at about 9:45 a.m., according to an online police dispatch log.
The victim, whose name wasn't immediately released, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.
