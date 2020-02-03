Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Man shot, injured in Little Rock

by Josh Snyder | Today at 10:54 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police work at the scene of a shooting at 1905 Booker Street in Little Rock on Monday morning. ( John Sykes Jr.)

Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Little Rock on Monday.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 1905 Booker Street at about 9:45 a.m., according to an online police dispatch log.

The victim, whose name wasn't immediately released, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT