Pulaski County deputy on leave, in custody after arrest in assault at UAMS

A Pulaski County sheriff's deputy is on administrative leave after she was arrested Sunday morning on domestic battery charges.

Shante Holloway, 23, was on the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences campus when UAMS officers saw her attack someone who was in the driver's side of a vehicle just before 10:30 a.m., according to an arrest report. Holloway is a deputy who works at the Pulaski County jail.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

She was off-duty at the time of her arrest, according to a news release sent Sunday evening from the Pulaski County sheriff's office. She was arrested on third-degree domestic battery charges.

Holloway has worked at the jail for just over a year, and is on paid leave pending "a thorough criminal and internal investigation," according to the news release. She was in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening, according to the online inmate roster.

Metro on 02/03/2020