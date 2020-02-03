Pulaski County sheriff's office investigating shooting of 14-year-old

Pulaski County deputies are shown at the scene of a shooting on Lowden Road on Feb. 3, 2020.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old boy near Arkansas 365.

Deputies were at the scene on Lowden Road about 7:30 p.m., the department said on Twitter.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff's office said. He was reportedly alert and conscious when leaving the scene.

Sheriff's office spokesman Mitch McCoy said deputies may be seeking multiple suspects.