Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulaski County sheriff's office investigating shooting of 14-year-old

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 8:38 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Pulaski County deputies are shown at the scene of a shooting on Lowden Road on Feb. 3, 2020.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old boy near Arkansas 365.

Deputies were at the scene on Lowden Road about 7:30 p.m., the department said on Twitter.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff's office said. He was reportedly alert and conscious when leaving the scene.

Sheriff's office spokesman Mitch McCoy said deputies may be seeking multiple suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT