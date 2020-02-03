This screenshot shows part of an Arkansas voter registration form.
Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the March 3 preferential primary and nonpartisan general election. Applications are available at county clerks' offices, public assistance offices, public libraries, revenue offices and military recruiting centers. They also can be downloaded from the secretary of state's website at sos.arkansas.gov.
A Section on 02/01/2020
Print Headline: Today is deadline to register to vote in Arkansas primary
