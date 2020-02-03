Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Today is deadline to register to vote in Arkansas primary

Today at 7:27 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This screenshot shows part of an Arkansas voter registration form.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the March 3 preferential primary and nonpartisan general election. Applications are available at county clerks' offices, public assistance offices, public libraries, revenue offices and military recruiting centers. They also can be downloaded from the secretary of state's website at sos.arkansas.gov.

A Section on 02/01/2020

Print Headline: Today is deadline to register to vote in Arkansas primary

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT