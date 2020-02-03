Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Rush Limbaugh says he's been diagnosed with lung cancer

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:02 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2010 file photo, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh speaks during a news conference at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu. Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, he said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

LOS ANGELES — Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.

Limbaugh’s announcement come at a tumultuous political time, as the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial nears.

He started his national radio show in 1988 from New York, later relocating to Palm Beach, Florida.

The hyper-partisan broadcaster has served as a Republican kingmaker through his decades on the radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT