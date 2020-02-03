Shooting death under investigation

SPRINGDALE — Patricia Jordan of 440 Shorty Hill Road is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with a man’s death.

Jordan was being held in the Washington County Detention Center facing charges of first-degree murder, possession of firearm by certain persons, endangering the welfare of a minor and violation of probation. She was being held on $25,000 bond.

The shooting death of a man at the residence Saturday night on Shorty Hill Road is under investigation.

According to information from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the house at 7:58 p.m. to assist Central Emergency Medical Services.

A CEMS spokesman said Sunday an ambulance was sent to the address for a report of a man with a gunshot wound and the man was dead at the scene.

Washington County Coroner Roger Morris said Sunday the body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the manner and cause of death.

