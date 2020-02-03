The West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers responded at about 9:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting and found a male who had been shot in the 1100 block of Ferguson Drive. He was transported to Regional One Health in Memphis where he was pronounced dead, according to a tweet from the police department's Twitter account.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the tweet. The tweet did not identify the victim of the shooting.
A phone call to the Police Department was not returned by Sunday evening.
Print Headline: Shooting fatal in W. Memphis
