Sonic carhop robbed at gunpoint outside Little Rock restaurant

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2008, file photo, is a sign for a Sonic Restaurant in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

A Sonic carhop was robbed at gunpoint Friday night outside the restaurant on Geyer Springs Road, police say.

A 21-year-old told police she was delivering an order around 7:30 p.m. to a Dodge Stratus parked outside the restaurant at 8100 Geyer Springs when one of the vehicle's doors opened, according to a police report.

A male wearing a black sweatshirt, sweatpants and ski mask holding a black handgun confronted the woman, according to the report. He told her “give me the food and the money, Sonic’s not worth it.”

She said he reached for her cash belt, and she backed away. Her husband then approached the vehicle, according to the report, and “had words” with the gunman.

The robber backed his car out, pointed his gun at the husband, then drove away.

Security video showed the Stratus parking in three different spots and circling the business prior to the incident.

The Stratus looked in the video to be silver, according to the report, but the carhop and her husband described it as a gold or champagne color. It had a dent on the driver's side front bumper, just under the headlight.

Officers were able to pursue a vehicle believed to be the one from the robbery, according to the report, but it got away before police could stop it.