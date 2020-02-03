WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix gets blown out

Hendrix College (2-20, 0-11 Southern Athletic Association) fell 88-65 to Berry (11-11, 5-6) on Sunday in Conway.

Hendrix trailed 22-15 after the first quarter, 41-25 at halftime and 69-46 after three quarters.

Kessie Jenkins led Hendrix with 15 points. Berry's Raven Washington led all scorers with 25 points.

BASEBALL

Lyon sweeps Oklahoma Wesleyan

Lyon College defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 13-0 and 7-6 on Sunday in Batesville.

In the first game, Lyon led 5-0 after the first inning and added four runs in the fourth inning.

Joe Weatherford led Lyon (3-0) with a home run and a two-run single.

Ryan Porras struck out 13 in six innings.

In the second game, Cameron Hockle had an infield single to tie the game at 6-6. Dustin Caplette's ground out scored Darius Anderson with the go-ahead run.

Alan West struck out 10 in six innings. Brock Beacham picked up the save.

Arkansas Tech falls in Texas

Arkansas Tech University lost 10-7 to Flagler College at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sunday.

Arkansas Tech's Evan Hafley had three hits with a home run, and Garrett Crews added two hits with three RBI.

Zach Strickland allowed 7 runs on 6 walks, while Matthew Tieding allowed 3 runs on 6 hits in 62/3 innings for the Wonder Boys.

Harding rallies to win on the road

Harding scored two runs in the fifth inning to take the lead in a 5-2 victory over Mississippi College on Sunday in Clinton, Miss.

David Butterfield singled in Luke Van Dover and Michael Chrisman to put the Bisons up 3-2. In the eighth inning, Miles Humphreys singled to score Brendan Perrett and Cody Smith doubled and scored on an error for Harding's final run.

Harding's Logan McCall (1-0) allowed 1 unearned run in 5 1/3 innings to get the victory. Ryder Yakel pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings to get the save.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas blanks Wichita State

The University of Arkansas defeated Wichita State 4-0 on Sunday in Wichita, Kan.

In doubles, Thea Rice and Laura Rijkers cruised to a 6-3 win, while Tatum Rice and Lauren Alter battled to a 6-4 decision. In singles play, Rijkers defeated Tin-YaHsu, 6-0, 6-3. Jackie Carr won 6-4, 6-2 over Lingwei Kong.

