The Weather Ride Continues

Let's hope the groundhog is right, and spring is going to come early. But in reality did it ever leave? We sure had a spring-like day on Sunday and Monday looks like more of the same with highs in the 70's. I have all the windows in the house open and even slept with them open. Then you look down the road to Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 40's and lows at freezing or below. No wonder everyone has the sniffles, or worse.

Arkansas is not the only place experiencing this freakish weather. I was in St. Louis and they have it too. We were freezing one day and they were in shorts the next. It is hard to know what to wear each day.



I made it home from St. Louis in the early afternoon, changed into short sleeves and spent some time outside in the garden. My plants think spring is here. I should have blooms on my trumpet honeysuckle in a day or two,

my blueberry flower buds are swelling and ready to pop,

and even the summer spirea plants are leafing out.



I started on flower bed clean-up, raking out the leaves that were in there. I did see some greening of zoysia grass in the beds, so I also started weeding. Winter weeds are moving at warp speed. There are blooms on henbit

and dandelions,

and that noxious greenbrier with killer thorns is starting to grow.

This one is growing right up in the hellebores. I also cleaned up some of the old foliage on hellebores so it doesn't detract from all the blooms now. The honeybees were out working the hellebores yesterday.

I also found a bag of tulips bulbs I forgot to plant earlier, so I potted them up.

I treat tulips as annuals anyway, so even though they will bloom later and not last long, I haven't wasted them. They have been out in the garage where they could get some chilling so they should be ok, they just will be a tad shorter when they bloom. The length of the chilling determines the height of the leaves. You cannot save spring bulbs like you can seeds. If I didn't plant them now, they would be dried up and dead by next fall. I mass planted them, then covered them with soil. I haven't seen the ones I planted in the fall coming up just yet either. I do have daffodils up and more about to bloom, but my hyacinths aren't very high yet either.

I did cut back one of my panicle hydrangeas.

I cut it back within a few inches of the ground. Where this one grows, I don't want much height. Hydrangea paniculata and Hydrangea arborescens are two plants that bloom on new growth, so can handle severe pruning. The big pink and blue Hydrangea macrophylla and oakleaf hydrangeas have their flower buds set when they go dormant in the fall, so they should not be pruned until after bloom. I have looked at some of my bigleaf hydrangeas and I am not sure their flower buds are still viable. They look pretty brown but the stems are still green, so time will tell. That early November freeze may have done more damage than they can handle. If they did get frozen, I will have few flowers on them.

My confederate jasmine is also looking worse now that new growth is beginning. I have some green, but the damaged leaves from the November freeze are now turning that gray brown,

and I think I will have to prune it severely, but I am waiting for spring blooms before I do any pruning on that. There are some green leaves, so I hope I will have some blooms. This is the first time I have had damage on this vine and it has been out in full sun on the brick fireplace for 5 years or more.

It was such a beautiful day. The yaupon holly berries looked like they were glowing in the full sun.

It won't be long before the cedar waxwings will come in and clear them out. I am seeing more and more bird activity in my yard these days. The birds think spring is here too!



Let's hope this rollercoaster stops pretty soon and we can know what season we are in. For now, gradually start cleaning up and planting in the garden, but don't get too carried away. We did just start February!