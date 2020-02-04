Arkansas Tech's Stackhouse honored

Ke'Vonshaye Stackhouse of Arkansas Tech University was named player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.
Stackhouse helped the Golden Suns pick up two road victories that helped push Arkansas Tech into a share of first place. She scored 12 points and had 11 rebounds against East Central (Okla.). She scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds at Southeastern Oklahoma State.
