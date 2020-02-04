Bike commuting in winter no sweat

If Goldilocks were a bike commuter, she might never make it to work in Northwest Arkansas. Some days would be too hot; other days, too cold. Even on those just-right days she might go take a nap or break into strangers' houses.

Don't be like her.

Kidding aside, if you ever want to get serious about riding your bike for transportation year-round in this climate, you're going to need the right clothes and an attitude that lets you find happiness in imperfect weather.

Most bike commuters find a minimum temperature they will ride in; for a lot of people it's in the 40s. But for me, if I've got on the right clothes, I can make my 3-mile bike commute in reasonable comfort on subfreezing mornings. I still won't ride in outright inclement weather or the rare occasions when the roads are slick with ice.

If anything, the biggest temptation is to overdress. I like to tell people if you're warm when you get on the bike, you're wearing too much. Riding a bike works the biggest muscles in your body and generates a bounty of heat. If you're dressed too warmly, all that body heat can have you sweating and looking to shed layers midride.

A good rule of thumb is the bike adds 15 degrees. So if it's 45 degrees outside, you can dress to be comfortable outside in 60-degree weather. People in their cars with the heat cranked up will think you're nuts for not wearing a coat. (You know what makes you feel really cold? Sitting still.)

When temperatures drop further, you will need to start protecting some skin.

Wind-resistant gloves are a must. There are plenty of biking-specific gloves you can buy. But I've found that ski gloves work great and still allow you enough dexterity to shift gears and use your brakes.

A scarf or a balaclava is also important to protect your face and neck. A hooded balaclava is especially nice because it fits under a bike helmet better than most knit hats and keeps your ears warm as well.

Tights or long underwear underneath your normal pants will keep your legs comfortable.

And a vest under a wind-proof jacket is a good way to keep your core toasty while keeping your arms in a riding position.

And about that attitude adjustment? Strangely, just getting suited up for a bike ride in the winter makes you feel ready to conquer the day. And when you arrive at work or school, your muscles tingling, you'll feel ready to do it again the next day.

Bike commuting breaks up the monotony of winter. It changes the way you look at a weather report -- 50 degrees might not be fantastic for a picnic, but it's ideal weather for throwing on a windbreaker and making your body feel like it's May temps outside.

A Scandinavian saying holds that there's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes. Remember that when you're happily biking past trees with a little frost on their bare branches.

