Body found near I-30 ramp in Little Rock River Market, state police say

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A body was found Tuesday morning in Little Rock by the westbound Interstate 30 off-ramp near the River Market, state police said.

Spokesman Bill Sadler said a call came in around 8:45 a.m. reporting a deceased person in the area, possibly a pedestrian who had been struck.

Sadler said state police found the body, which belonged to a white adult man, near concrete barriers, and it appeared it had been there for “an extended period of time.”

State troopers did not immediately notice an obvious signs of trauma to the body, Sadler said, and the body will be sent to the state Crime Lab for identification.

The lab will also work to determine the man’s manner and cause of death.