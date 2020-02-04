Boykin's coach calls Pittman 'refreshing'

Arkansas landed the commitment of defensive lineman Andy Boykin on Sunday in large part because of his relationship with Coach Sam Pittman.

Boykin, 6-3, 301, of LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County had accumulated more than 25 scholarship offers during the recruiting process. Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida were just some of the offers.

"At the end of the day, you have to find the one fit, and I think Arkansas and Coach Pittman is the one fit," Troup County Coach Tanner Glisson said. "Coach Pittman knew him and had a relationship with him being from Georgia."

Glisson was hired in 2015 and has seen numerous coaches come through the doors of the school.

"I think we've had close to 20 head coaches come through here since I've been here, from Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Kirby [Smart] and all those guys," Glisson said. "Coach Pittman was just very, very humble and very appreciative of our time. Man, it was just great. I would like to say it was really, really refreshing."

Boykin, who's the third cousin of former Georgia and NFL cornerback Brandon Boykin, will be the third prospect from the high school to attend an SEC West university in the past two years.

Glisson sees Pittman doing well in Fayetteville while using his contacts from his time at Georgia to land talent from the Peach State.

"I think he's going to do a tremendous job there," Glisson said. "Everybody I deal with does a good job, but I think just finding that right fit, I think Coach Pittman is the right fit for Arkansas. He's going to make a splash in Georgia. There's a lot of people that want to play in the SEC."