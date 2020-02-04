County detainee has hepatitis A

The Pulaski County jail has been working with the Arkansas Department of Health after a confirmed case of hepatitis A in the facility last week.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office was notified of the virus Jan. 27 by Turn Key, the facility's medical contractor, after the detainee was taken to the hospital for a reported illness.

The case appears to be isolated, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Medical professionals from the Health Department are offering free vaccines to inmates and employees at the jail, according to the release. The department will reportedly continue to be in contact with anyone who may have been exposed.

The detainee with hepatitis had been medically cleared during the book-in process in early January, the sheriff's office said.

Metro on 02/04/2020