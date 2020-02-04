Fining libraries for material proposed

Public library employees in Missouri could face a fine or jail time for providing "age-inappropriate sexual material" under a bill proposed by a state lawmaker.

The bill, known as the "Parental Oversight of Public Libraries Act," has drawn criticism by library and freedom-of-speech groups since it was introduced last month by state Rep. Ben Baker, a Republican.

The measure proposes that libraries create a parental review panel which would evaluate whether content provided by the library is "age-inappropriate sexual material." The panels would be made up of five residents who are not library employees.

Under the bill, libraries could lose state funding for failing to comply, and a library employee who "willfully neglects or refuses to perform any duty" of the legislation could face a misdemeanor charge and, if convicted, be fined up to $500 and sentenced up to a year in jail.

"What inspired this bill is becoming aware of what is taking place at our publicly funded libraries with events like Drag Queen Story Hour, and materials that have a clear agenda of grooming our children for the LGBTQ community with adult themes and content that fit the description of a objectionable sexual nature," Baker said Monday.

In recent years, drag performers have entertained children by reading books at libraries and community centers.

Baker noted that if the parental board found content to not be age appropriate for minors, it would be made inaccessible to them but not removed from the library.

He said parents could still check out the materials and provide them to their child if they wished.

Lawmakers in Colorado and Maine have unsuccessfully sought to pass similar bills that would give parents more control over materials in public libraries and schools.

Library and freedom-of-speech groups have voiced concerns about the proposal.

Cynthia Dudenhoffer, president of the Missouri Library Association, said the group would "always stand against censorship and for the freedom to read."

