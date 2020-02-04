Flu death toll rises to 36 in current Arkansas season

Three more people have died of the flu in Arkansas, bringing the state’s death toll from the current flu season to 36, the state Department of Health reported.

The latest deaths were of two people age 45-64 and one who was age 25-44.

Of the others who have died of the flu this flu season, one was a child or teenager age 5-18, four were people 25-44, nine were age 45-64 and 19 were 65 or older.

The spread of the virus has also prompted at least 23 schools or school districts to close for one or more days, according to a Health Department report.

The flu season generally runs from October through May.

At about this point in the previous season, Arkansas had recorded 23 flu-related deaths. By the end of that season, 120 people had died.

During the week that ended Jan. 25, Arkansas was among 41 states that reported having a high level of flu activity based on the percentage of patients in doctor’s offices who had flu-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The level was described as moderate in seven states. Two states, Delaware and Idaho, did not have enough data to calculate an activity level.

