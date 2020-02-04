Georgia man, 81, completes visits to all 50 states with trip to Little Rock

Dan May visited Little Rock over the weekend. Arkansas was the only state he had never visited, so the trip completed his tour of all 50. ( Courtesy of Dan and Peter May )

Dan May had seen every state in the nation, but since the early ‘90s, his total remained stuck at 49.

One state was never crossed on a road trip nor visited for vacation, remaining a blank space in the middle of the map.

But this weekend, a trip to Little Rock allowed May to finally check Arkansas off his list and complete his tour of all 50 states.

“It was sort of special for me because I did this,” May said. “Not too many people I know have.”

May, 81, came to Little Rock as part of a gift from his son, Peter May. The younger May said he was struggling to think of a good Christmas gift for his dad and decided an experience would be more meaningful.

He pitched the idea of going to Arkansas, and when his dad agreed, they planned a trip of just over 24 hours.

The pair landed Saturday afternoon in Little Rock and spent the evening walking along the Arkansas River and riding the downtown trolley.

Dan and Peter May in the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

On Sunday, they visited the Clinton Presidential Center and Pinnacle Mountain State Park.

Dan May said that before his visit, he probably couldn’t have told anyone much about Arkansas aside from the basics: Razorbacks, Central High School and Bill Clinton.

Now, he knows a little more, and he said the city seemed pleasant and lowkey.

Peter May said he was surprised at how small the city seemed but thought its location on the river and the upkeep of historic buildings downtown were attractive.

“I expected it to be a big metro area, but I just loved it,” May said. “It was beautiful.”

Peter May said there was nothing intentional about his father never visiting Arkansas before — it had just never happened.

Dan May said many of the states he checked off were on the way between his childhood home state of Wisconsin and California, where he went to grad school, or between Georgia, where he lives now, and his wife’s home state of Maine.

Through all his trips, Arkansas just never made it onto the itinerary.

Peter May said in a way, though, because Arkansas was his last state, it now has special status.

“I don’t know if he’ll remember all of them, but I’m pretty sure he’ll remember this trip,” Peter May said. “Arkansas will always have a place in his memory.”

Dan May agreed — Arkansas is now more special in his memory than most of the states he has checked off.

“I went for a purpose,” Dan May said. “It wasn’t just to pass through.”