Governors celebrate at mansion

Four of Arkansas' six living governors gathered at the Governor's Mansion on Monday to fete the 70th anniversary of the state's chief executive's residence.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former Govs. Mike Beebe, Mike Huckabee and Jim Guy Tucker swapped stories of chasing children, entertaining movie stars and hosting heads of state at the mansion.

They remembered the governors who have died since leaving the mansion, and the pets buried on the grounds.

Since Gov. Sidney McMath moved into the 1800 Center St. home on Feb. 3, 1950, a total of 12 governors and their families have occupied the downtown Little Rock residence.

Beebe, who lived in the mansion from 2007 to 2015, remarked that each of the families that have occupied the place have left some kind of mark, from the pre-Revolutionary War grandfather clock contributed by former Gov. Francis Cherry to the construction of the Grand Hall in 2002 under Huckabee.

"Everybody contributed something along the way," Beebe said. "The guy that I thought was sterling, Dale Bumpers, probably contributed humor that is still somewhere resonating in these halls."

In addition to the four governors, the children and other family members of some of the late governors also attended Monday's ceremony and luncheon, including Sandy and Phillip McMath -- the first children to occupy the mansion -- and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Former first ladies Ginger Beebe, Janet Huckabee and Gay White-Sigler, the widow of former Gov. Frank White, also joined Gov. Hutchinson and first lady Susan Hutchinson on Monday.

The Governor's Mansion wasn't established until 1947 after an act of the General Assembly. Lawmakers appropriated $100,000 for its construction after a failed effort in 1945.

Since 1945, the Arkansas Federation of Women's Clubs, led by President Agnes Bass Shinn of Harrison, had been lobbying for a governor's mansion after Shinn had been embarrassed to tell out-of-state visitors that the Natural State didn't have such a residence for its chief executive.

The Georgian-Colonial-style house was built on the site of the original Arkansas School for the Blind, and it was composed of more than 300,000 bricks. Then-Gov. Ben T. Laney laid the cornerstone -- which can still be seen on the north end of the home -- in December 1947.

During the weeklong open house after the three-story mansion was completed, more than 180,000 visitors toured the home.

The home has remained a popular place for Arkansans to visit, particularly around Christmas. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that about 15,000 people visited the mansion during 181 events in 2019. He said that staff estimated that roughly 1.2 million people had visited the site since 1950.

Susan Hutchinson unveiled a commemorative, glass Christmas ornament on Monday for the 70th anniversary. The ornament, a replica of the front of the home, will be for sale through the mansion's foundation beginning this summer with proceeds going back into the home's upkeep.

The first lady said that much of the work by the governor and her at the mansion has been focused on modernization of components like fire alarms, street lighting and the media technology in the Grand Hall.

She said she hopes in the next few years to continue growing the number of works in the sculpture garden.

"Anything and everything we're doing here is on behalf of the people of Arkansas, for us to extend the culture, the pride of being Arkansan," Susan Hutchinson said. "We view this property as being representative of the goodness and greatness of our great state of Arkansas and her people."

Of Arkansas' living former governors, David Pryor and Bill Clinton weren't at the mansion on Monday.

Former President Clinton sent his regrets through a spokesman. Clinton watched the election returns come in from the mansion in 1992, and it served as the transition headquarters as Clinton moved into the presidency.

"I wish I could have been in Little Rock for today's celebration," he said in the statement. "It was an honor for our family to live in the mansion for twelve of those 70 years, and I am very grateful to all the people who work there, and to our neighbors for making it a great place to live and a great place for Chelsea to grow up."

Mike Huckabee, who served as Arkansas' governor from 1996 to 2007, recalled chasing his children around the mansion's campus. He joked that he and his wife, Janet, had lived in the Governor's Mansion longer than any of their other homes and that it's the only home from which they were ever evicted. (Huckabee's time as governor ended because of term limits.)

Jim Guy Tucker, who was governor from 1992 to 1996, told the story of when his family's dog was stolen, and the thieves demanded ransom in exchange for the dog.

"The [Arkansas] State Police went and accepted their offer to take the dog back," Tucker said. "They also took them on a little a trip."

Arkansas was one of the last states to establish a residence for its chief executive. Only Rhode Island and Massachusetts lack any residences for their governors.

Before 1950, Arkansas' governors were given a $500 housing stipend, Gov. Hutchinson said Monday.

The Republican governor also pointed out that the steps leading down to the Grand Hall bear the names of each governor who has lived in the home. He said that it was surreal to read those names alongside his own the first time he entered the mansion after being elected governor in 2014.

"There are many memories that are created here, from the first day here in the mansion to the times that you have an open house, to the different events and the look of a child that comes in here for the first time and sees what the people's house looks like," Hutchinson said. "It is warming to your heart to realize how important this is to the people of Arkansas."

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Former first lady Gay White-Sigler (right) looks Monday at the Christmas ornament that commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Governor’s Mansion. First lady Susan Hutchinson (left) and Gov. Asa Hutchinson unveiled the ornament during Monday’s celebration.

Metro on 02/04/2020