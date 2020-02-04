DEAR READERS: We hear a lot about hoarding these days. Hoarding is a compulsion, experts agree, which means people who hoard cannot stop, and their relationships are negatively affected.

The Mayo Clinic defines hoarding as "a persistent difficulty discarding or parting with possessions because of a perceived need to save them." Hoarders' lives can be disrupted by all their stuff (and the memories associated with the stuff), and you're right -- relationships can end.

Readers, if you or someone you know has a hoarding problem, with either brand-new things still in the bag or even trash, there is help available. A conversation with a doctor is a good first step.

DEAR READERS: When you're looking for information online through a search engine, do you notice as you're typing that words automatically fill in in the drop-down box?

For example, you may type: "Is the moon ..." and you will see "full tonight," "a planet" and even "made of cheese"!

These are the most popular previous questions asked about the moon. This is called "autocomplete." It's designed to save time. Click on the words that complete your query.

P.S. The moon is not made of cheese, it's pretty safe to say, but people still wonder about it.

DEAR HELOISE: I hardly ever wear a wristwatch anymore since my phone tells me the time.

-- Richard E., via email

DEAR READERS: Have you given up your watch?

DEAR HELOISE: On a daily basis, I dispose of used insulin needles in an empty margarine/butter container. When it's full, I write "needles" with a marker on the top and place a piece of clear shipping tape around it to securely keep the lid on. The trash men appreciate it.

-- D.B., via email

DEAR HELOISE: My suggestion is directed to hospitals and hotels: When you provide television listings for your patients or guests, please print them alphabetically by the station name -- not numerically. When we want a particular station, we can look it up easily (alphabetically) to see what channel number we need. This is much easier than having to search through all the names to find the one station we want.

-- Karen O., Omaha, Neb.

