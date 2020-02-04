Ex-Henderson State professors plead innocent to making meth in school labs

Two former Henderson State University chemistry professors pleaded innocent Tuesday to charges alleging they created methamphetamine in school laboratories.

Bradley Rowland and Terry Bateman both faces charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture methamphetamine cocaine, possession of pseudoephedrine etc. with purpose to manufacture methamphetamine and manufacturing a schedule IV/V substance.

Henderson State University spokeswoman Tina Hall said Rowland and Bateman are no longer employed with the school.

Authorities began investigating the professors in December 2018 when a lawyer for the university told the sheriff’s office a faculty member believed Rowland and Bateman were involved in some kind of illegal activity.

Faculty had observed “drastic changes” in the professors’ personal hygiene and weight, according to a probable cause affidavit, and saw them in laboratories late at night and early in the morning.

They were “extremely guarded” toward students and faculty who came into the laboratory, according to the affidavit, and questioned why others were there and never let them out of their sight while in the lab.

Less than a month later, in January 2019, investigators visited the lab and smelled a chemical known to be a precursor to the creation of amphetamine or methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. There was no evidence anything other than the precursor chemical was being created.

Authorities revisited the laboratories in October after a chemical spill. Samples recovered from the laboratories that day tested positive in November for methamphetamine and/or the precursor chemical, phenyl-2-propanone.

“These test results are conclusive that methamphetamine and phenyl-2-propanone had, in fact, been manufactured inside the university laboratory,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Students in the chemistry building on the day of the spill told authorities they saw Rowland and Bateman go into the building and that the professors were the ones who cleaned the spill.

One student also said the professors told the students the chemical spilled “might have been benzyl chloride,” according to the probable cause affidavit, a chemical used to create phenyl-2-propanone.

A search of Rowland’s office found multiple handwritten documents containing chemical formulas. A search of Bateman’s office found documents relating to the creation of chemicals including phenyl-2-propanone and a safe.

Authorities forced the safe open and found 190 glass vials with residue in them. Field tests on two found they both tested positive for methamphetamine.

Vials were also found in a refrigerator a faculty member said Rowland and Bateman were “constantly checking on,” according to the affidavit. One field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Bateman and Rowland have both been released from the Clark County jail on bond.