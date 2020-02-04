Homicide investigation launched after 2 found dead in car fire in south Arkansas

Police rope off a crime scene Monday surrounding a car fire at the intersection of Columbia Rd. 11 and Columbia Rd. 32 where two adults were found deceased. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. ( J.D. Bailey )

A car fire where two adults were found dead at rural intersection in south Arkansas is now a homicide investigation, authorities said.

The names of the victims were not released by police by Monday evening.

The fire was first reported to the Calhoun Fire Department and the Columbia County sheriff’s office around 12:30 p.m. Monday. The report indicated that a car with two deceased persons was on fire at the intersection of Columbia County Road 11 and Columbia County Road 32 in Calhoun.

Police on scene at the intersection of Columbia 11 and 32.

The two-door car was facing south on the gravel shoulder. The front end was nudged against a few small trees at the intersection.

Authorities would not go into specifics on the matter, stating only that they believed the incident warranted a homicide designation.

“We recovered two bodies, and we are investigating it right now as a homicide,” said Kelly Blair, a criminal investigator with the Columbia County sheriff’s office.

The cleared crime scene after authorities left the Columbia 11 and 32 intersection area.

Police were still in the process of notifying the next-of-kin Monday evening, according to Blair.

Authorities were on the scene for around five hours Monday, with traffic blocked off for hundreds of yards on all rural county access roads to the intersection. The immediate scene was also taped off and police vehicles shielded much of the area. The scene was cleared at around 5:30 p.m.

There were no visible skid marks on the pavement and only a small, smoldering area remained after the car was cleared.