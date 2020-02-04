Happy birthday. Like trying to take a picture of the moon with your phone, you'll take flights of imagination that can't be aptly captured, but do try! Describe what you see; invent; be creative. Stop buying into the judgment that it's child's play. It is the most important work you'll do!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your personal internal operating system is always updating to keep current with advances of the times and needs of the moment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The ones who know you well may notice the weight beneath your apparent whimsy, but more than likely it's the complete strangers who will really see you, which is why it's important to talk to unfamiliar people.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There are those for whom vulnerability is repellent, as it reminds them of their shortcomings and the cost of being unguarded. Such a condition is unfortunate and not to be personalized by those who do not possess it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your logical mind doesn't care that most of the things you worry about never happen. It will still generate as many worrisome possibilities as you want it to. You can and should shut it down with a fun distraction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Trying new routines can be like trying on new clothes. They don't always fit right away, but things can be jiggled, smoothed, altered to fit. Maybe it's just one adjustment -- like the right shoes -- that pulls everything together.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Passivity is not always weakness. Sometimes it's a strategy to buy the time needed to get a better sense of things. An assertive response might be overkill. Do what the situation requires and no more than that.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Familiarity can blind you to how someone really is. That's why spending time with outsiders can have an enormously (and, in your case, pleasantly) enlightening effect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When the feeling is strong, it's hard not to act on it, and yet you also pride yourself in having a will that is as strong or stronger than any feeling that could come up. Small acts of self-control build emotional muscle tone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've been praised and encouraged, and you've also known an opposite dynamic. Both have motivated you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The reason you make an effort to include those who seem a little uncomfortable or outside of the situation is because you know what that's like. Your kind gesture will make a difference in someone's life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you're competing for position in a group, it might not be the right group for you. People who appreciate what you bring to the table won't make you battle to get it there.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're not naive, but sometimes you give your trust before it's earned. This is because there's a certain amount of risk you're willing to take, and you'd rather err on the side of believing in the good of humanity.

