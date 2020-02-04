HS basketball roundup

BOYS

ALPENA 86, MOUNT JUDEA 35 Brock Bolding scored 21 points off 7 three-pointers to lift Alpena (9-14, 5-5 1A-1). Nicholas Stone had 14 points, including four three-pointers, and Trevor Woodworth added 13 points for the Leopards, who hit 13 baskets from beyond the arc. Bryce Martin had 12 points and Peyton Johnson chimed in with 11 for Alpena.

LIFE WAY CHRISTIAN 74, JOHNSON CO. WESTSIDE 59 Luke Melton had 21 points to help Life Way Christian (13-15) erase an eight-point deficit in the first quarter and pull away. Ant Potter had 20 points and Preston Green tallied 11 for the Warriors, who took a 58-45 into halftime. Reece Crowder added 10 points for Life Way Christian.

THE NEW SCHOOL 79, HAAS HALL ROGERS 11 Will Sturner hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 points for The New School (28-1), which scored the first 17 points of the game and never let up against Haas Hall Rogers (3-19). Chase Ammons scored 14 points, Tanner Barbour added 12 points and Zak Hobgood ended with 10 for the Cougars.

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 64, WHITE CO. CENTRAL 23 Josie Williams scored 20 points and Emily Dather had 18 as Conway Christian (12-10, 8-3 2A-5 North) built a 39-10 halftime lead and rolled to a blowout. McKenna Vaught added 10 points for the Lady Eagles.

LIFE WAY CHRISTIAN 64, JOHNSON CO. WESTSIDE 42 Abby Moseley had 31 points and 11 rebounds as Life Way Christian (16-8) dominated the Lady Rebels. Madison Spencer tossed in 15 points for Life Way.

MARMADUKE 61, SALEM 42 Heidi Robinson had 27 points and five rebounds as Marmaduke (24-8, 11-2) won its fifth game in a row to remain in second place in the 2A-3. Reese Hampton chipped in with 11 points and 12 assists for the Lady Greyhounds.

WALNUT RIDGE 43, MANILA 36 Bailey Augustine's 21 points carried Walnut Ridge (19-3, 13-2 3A-3) to its 15th victory in its past 16 games.

