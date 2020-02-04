• Monica Mathis of St. Paul, Minn., whose dog, Hazel, disappeared from her home in Iowa in 2017, will be reunited with the terrier mix after she spotted its picture on a beer can distributed by a Bradenton, Fla., brewery as part of a campaign to find permanent homes for shelter dogs.

• Kendall Tyson, 19, accused of stealing an ambulance in Dallas, was arrested by Louisiana State Police after she was seen driving on an interstate near Shreveport and was pursued until she had to stop for a traffic jam near Bossier City.

• Richard Bucci, a Catholic priest in West Warwick, R.I., warned that 66 state lawmakers who supported legislation passed in 2019 to protect abortion rights if federal precedents are overturned would be barred from receiving Communion or taking on roles at church functions and rites.

• Sandra Dales, 55, of Augusta, Ga., whose husband has been missing for more than two months, was charged with concealing the death of another person after authorities said they found a body buried in a shallow grave behind her home.

• Qaw'mane Wilson, 30, an aspiring Chicago rapper who posted a social media video of himself throwing thousands of dollars that he inherited from his mother to his "fans," was sentenced to 99 years in prison for her 2012 murder-for-hire killing.

• Dan Cain of Twinsburg, Ohio, said he "might just have to return to sender," after postal workers notified him of 79 bins containing letters from a student loan company, which apologized for a mailing-system error that sent Cain about 55,000 duplicate statements.

• Mark Miele, 67, who disappeared during a solo kayaking trip in the Florida Everglades, was found alive after rescuers using GPS information from his phone, found after it and his wallet washed ashore, were able to target their search efforts.

• Brian Humphreys, spokesman for the Kanawha County sheriff's office in West Virginia, said three pajama-clad children -- ages 11, 9 and 8 -- who wanted to visit New York City set out on foot and got about a mile from their home before they were found safe several hours later.

• Ray Kelly, a sheriff's sergeant in Alameda County, Calif., said jailers disrupted inmates' plans for a Super Bowl watch party by confiscating hundreds of gallons of homemade hooch made from fruit and juice stored in plastic bags and stashed inside toilets throughout the jail.

A Section on 02/04/2020