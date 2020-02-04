Incubus puts Walmart AMP on its summer 2020 tour schedule

The Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers, hosts a tour stop for rock band Incubus on its 2020 North American amphitheater tour, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Alternative rockers 311 and rock band Badflower will be the opening acts.

Incubus will be touring in support of an EP, Trust Fall (Side B), to be released in April. It’s the first time in 20 years that Incubus and 311 have toured together.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets — $35-$99.50 plus fees; $24.75 per ticket in a Lawn 4 Pack — go on sale at 1 p.m. Friday. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.