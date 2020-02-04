Lyon's Mansouri wins weekly award

Arman Mansouri of Lyon College was named wrestler of the week by the American Midwest Conference on Monday.

Mansouri led the way for the Scots in the Missouri Valley Open, as he had five victories on the day en route to a third-place finish.

In the 174-pound weight class, Mansouri defeated Williams Baptist College's Christian Cara in his opening match. After a loss in his next match, Mansouri rattled off four consecutive victories by defeating Central Missouri's Jack Goins, Cara for a second time, Ty Loethen and Jayden Smith from Northeast Oklahoma.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

