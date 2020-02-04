Lyon's Mansouri wins weekly award

Arman Mansouri of Lyon College was named wrestler of the week by the American Midwest Conference on Monday.
Mansouri led the way for the Scots in the Missouri Valley Open, as he had five victories on the day en route to a third-place finish.
In the 174-pound weight class, Mansouri defeated Williams Baptist College's Christian Cara in his opening match. After a loss in his next match, Mansouri rattled off four consecutive victories by defeating Central Missouri's Jack Goins, Cara for a second time, Ty Loethen and Jayden Smith from Northeast Oklahoma.
-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services
Sports on 02/04/2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.