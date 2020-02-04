Man struck by car in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- A man was struck by a car and sent to the hospital Monday evening, police said.

The man was walking south across Sunset Avenue, east of the road's intersection with Henryetta Street, when he was hit by a Ford Mustang traveling east, according to a news release from Springdale police. Police arrived at the scene around 6:22 p.m.

The man sustained head injuries and was sent to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Police are investigating the accident, though no charges are expected for the driver, according to the release. Authorities do not expect drugs and alcohol were involved in the incident, the release says.